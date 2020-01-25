J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 1,857.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 278,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 1,158.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 194,431 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 201.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 1,203.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,134 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.11. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 12.66%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

