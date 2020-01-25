J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,412 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,469,000 after buying an additional 82,003 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,387.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,264.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.