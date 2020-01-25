J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

