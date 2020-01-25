J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $140.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.