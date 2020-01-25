J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,290,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $320,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,713 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Shares of DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

