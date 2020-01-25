J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $333.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.90 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.