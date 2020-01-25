Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce sales of $296.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.00 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $290.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $971.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.40 million to $973.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.37 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

JACK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $380,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,047.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

