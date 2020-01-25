James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,478 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,606. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average of $121.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

