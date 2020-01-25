James Investment Research Inc. Buys 11,790 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises about 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.12% of Celanese worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 45.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100,647 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 112.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 514,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.51. 696,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,531. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.59.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

