James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,597 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,546 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,616,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 597,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,193,000 after purchasing an additional 278,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,857,000.

IEF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.44. 7,932,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,659. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.57 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

