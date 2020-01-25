James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.92. 959,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,850. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

