James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 43,698 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGIB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. 660,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,852. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

