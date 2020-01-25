Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,434 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

