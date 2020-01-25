Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,053 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 640.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

