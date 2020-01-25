Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,082 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 551,048 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American International Group by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 959,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 521,128 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American International Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,107,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,409,000 after acquiring an additional 440,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,525,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,427,000 after buying an additional 411,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

