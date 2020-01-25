Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.52 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $93.52 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

