Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.92 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,671,000 after buying an additional 1,103,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after buying an additional 600,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after buying an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 259,472 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.