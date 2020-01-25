Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,463 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

