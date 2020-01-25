Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,823 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 954.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1881 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

