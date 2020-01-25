Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 42,610 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,610 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,940,000 after buying an additional 113,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,751,000 after buying an additional 563,733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,031,000 after buying an additional 768,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,290,000 after buying an additional 128,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after buying an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $61.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

