Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,482 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners increased their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

NYSE:STZ opened at $191.56 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

