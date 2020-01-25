Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $7.90 Million Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 314,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $25.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

