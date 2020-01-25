Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Million

Brokerages expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to post $11.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.11 million and the lowest is $10.53 million. Jernigan Capital reported sales of $9.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $44.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.49 million to $44.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $51.70 million, with estimates ranging from $40.30 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jernigan Capital.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.45. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In other news, Director Mark O. Decker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $465,561.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $176,857. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

