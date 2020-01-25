JET8 (J8T) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $346.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $235,557.00 and $346.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JET8 has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JET8

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

