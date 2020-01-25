Jetcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $25,453.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $47,826.00 and approximately $25,453.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.03117004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00202443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00123990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

