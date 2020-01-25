Jewel Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Jewel token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00004664 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. Jewel has a market capitalization of $21.30 million and $1.35 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

