JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 289.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.7% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Summit Redstone started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,630,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,817. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.43 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

