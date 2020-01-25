Jibrel Network Reaches One Day Volume of $2,672.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $4.89 million and $2,672.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.46 or 0.05500393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128076 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

JNT is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

