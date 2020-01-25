Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $148.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

