Joincoin Price Tops $0.0017 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Joincoin has a market cap of $5,884.00 and $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Joincoin

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,366,526 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

