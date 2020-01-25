Joint Ventures Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $33,265.00 and $397.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.03173559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00203893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.