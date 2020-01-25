JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $150,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,349,699 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,331,000 after buying an additional 820,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 643,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after buying an additional 401,532 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.