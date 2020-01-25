JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s 9th Largest Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average is $123.07. The stock has a market cap of $428.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

