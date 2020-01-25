JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 6.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $131,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $10,840,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.