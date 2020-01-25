JSECOIN Reaches Market Cap of $85,549.00 (JSE)

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One JSECOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, JSECOIN has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. JSECOIN has a total market capitalization of $85,549.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JSECOIN Token Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin. JSECOIN’s official website is jsecoin.com. The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog.

JSECOIN Token Trading

JSECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JSECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JSECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

