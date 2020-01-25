KAASO Hits Market Capitalization of $3,180.00 (KAASO)

KAASO (CURRENCY:KAASO) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. KAASO has a total market cap of $3,180.00 and $255.00 worth of KAASO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KAASO has traded 52.3% lower against the US dollar. One KAASO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, Coinlim and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.29 or 0.03122300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KAASO Token Profile

KAASO’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,600,000 tokens. KAASO’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for KAASO is kaaso.com.

KAASO Token Trading

KAASO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAASO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KAASO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KAASO using one of the exchanges listed above.

