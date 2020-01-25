Kcash (KCASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $2.27 million and $1.12 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

