KekCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $341,625.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. KekCoin has a total market cap of $341,625.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022367 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.06 or 0.02844841 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009103 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000229 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

