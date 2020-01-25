Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,873.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 69.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 44.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 161,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $808.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

