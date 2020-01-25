Kering (EPA:KER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kering (EPA:KER) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €597.71 ($695.02).

A number of analysts have weighed in on KER shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Kering stock opened at €573.30 ($666.63) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €579.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €509.48. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

