Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

TSE KEY opened at C$35.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$26.81 and a 12-month high of C$35.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$834.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7405024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 67.63%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

