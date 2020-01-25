KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, OOOBTC, YoBit and Gate.io. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $27.50 million and approximately $34,614.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.25 or 0.05553112 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00127278 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033849 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 590,304,491,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,049,067,553 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bilaxy, COSS, OOOBTC, Exmo, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Gate.io, CoinBene, P2PB2B, Livecoin, TOKOK, BitMart, YoBit, ABCC, HitBTC, Coinsbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

