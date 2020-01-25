Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.42% of Kilroy Realty worth $37,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 157,492 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,256,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $82.35. 424,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

