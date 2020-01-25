Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,256,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after buying an additional 157,492 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 412.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. 424,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,411. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

