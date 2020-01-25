Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) versus Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Financial Review

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Host Hotels and Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels and Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kilroy Realty and Host Hotels and Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 2 6 0 2.75 Host Hotels and Resorts 3 1 5 0 2.22

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.18%. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus target price of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Host Hotels and Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels and Resorts is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels and Resorts has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Host Hotels and Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $747.30 million 11.68 $258.41 million $3.48 23.66 Host Hotels and Resorts $5.52 billion 2.22 $1.09 billion $1.77 9.65

Host Hotels and Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Host Hotels and Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Host Hotels and Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 35.04% 6.62% 3.50% Host Hotels and Resorts 20.80% 15.21% 9.09%

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Host Hotels and Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kilroy Realty pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Host Hotels and Resorts pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Host Hotels and Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Host Hotels and Resorts beats Kilroy Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. At December 31, 2018, the company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 13.2 million square feet of office space located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. The stabilized portfolio was 94.4% occupied and 96.6% leased. In addition, KRC had three projects under construction totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet of office space that was 37% leased, 801 residential units and 96,000 square feet of retail space that was 91% leased, as well as two projects in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet of office and PDR space. The office components of the two projects are fully leased to Adobe and Dropbox. The company's commitment and leadership position in sustainability has been recognized by various industry groups across the world. In September 2018, the company was recognized by GRESB both as North American leader across all asset classes and a global leader among all publicly traded real estate companies. Other sustainability accolades include NAREIT's Leader in the Light award for the past five years, the EPA's highest honor of Sustained Excellence and winner of Energy Star Partner of the Year for the past five years. The company is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company's stabilized portfolio was 63% LEED certified and 79% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands in the operation of properties in over 50 major markets.

