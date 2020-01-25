Kin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $36,505.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Allbit, Fatbtc and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kin

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Allbit, YoBit, HitBTC, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bancor Network, DDEX, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

