Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 3.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,204,000 after purchasing an additional 650,900 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after acquiring an additional 653,960 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after acquiring an additional 72,814 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after acquiring an additional 94,141 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,660,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after acquiring an additional 299,790 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,731,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,270,976. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

