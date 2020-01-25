Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.44.
Several research firms have weighed in on KIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 89,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,994. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $377.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.35.
Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Kindred Biosciences Company Profile
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.
