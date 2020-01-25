KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after acquiring an additional 470,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,031,000 after acquiring an additional 619,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 27,967.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,182 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $182.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. KLA has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

