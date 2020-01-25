Kleros (PNK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,748.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Kleros has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $9,748.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 514,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,215,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

